Back from vacation! (For about 2 weeks, but that’s another story…).
Today it’s digital workflow time… aaaaaafter I’ve finished all my rambling (sorry :))
Winner for the Iomega REV drive drawing will be announced later this week.
Vacation pics will follow some time during this week, I’ll announce them on the show.
“Hamburg Mississippi Queen” (click image for larger version)
(.. this one’s for you, Per!)
MP3 for today’s show:
- MP3 link to today’s show (14.5MB)
Links from today’s show:
- The Motion Assingment entries
- The tips from the top floor Online Shop (mugs, fridge magnets, postcards, …)
- The tips from the top floor Forum (discuss with other listeners)
- Digital Image Mover (DIM) (free program to help you organize images downloaded from your memory card)
- Vote for this show at PodcastAlley.com! (yes, it’s the beginning of another month and PodcastAlley have reset their votes)
3 thoughts on “tftf56 – Digital Workflow”
You’re sooo welcome, Per! Hope you’re making good progress!
stephen, do any of the other shows that include an image work on your mp3 player? what mp3 player do you use?
So great work for informing us of the possibilities and following a certain path.
I really appreciate your hard work an giving us some information and inspiring others to follow.
Thanks so much.