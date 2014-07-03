Chris talks with Bob “Dr. Mac” Levitus, author of great books (such as iPad for Dummies, iPhone for Dummies, OS X Mavericks For Dummies, and more), host of his soon-to-be-released tv show, who claims his middle name should be “paranoid” – why? Because he keeps copies of his data (including his photos) in at least three different places. Just in case his house gets blown away by a tornado – not too unlikely, given that he lives in Texas.
Show Links:
- Bob “Dr. Mac” Levitus
- Discover Lightroom – a Lightroom video workshop that takes you from the first steps to proficiency. Over six hours of DRM-free 720p HD video.
DRM-free H.264 (watch free sample videos)
- 1 Hour 1000 Pics – Supercharge your Lightroom Workflow – how much is your time worth? This highly rated ebook (and free audiobook!) explore and explain why a solid workflow is key and then provides you to the point with a fail-safe method that allows you to quickly boil down that pile of images to the essence, to your very best photos
» Download the MP3 for this episode
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
1 thought on “tfttf642 – Blown Away By A Tornado – Interview with Dr. Mac”
Excellent blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Thank you!