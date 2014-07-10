tfttf643 – Here’s An Idea On A Golden Plate

Chris discusses the death of Aperture and what that means for photographers (hint: the future is not too bleak). He will also talk about shooting in the Dublin Docks with an iPhone and about the idea that was born from that. If you are a photographer, “Straight Cam” might literally change your perspective. If you are an iOS developer, make sure you don’t miss this unique idea for an app, and it even includes marketing!
Quote of the day:
“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.” – Don McCullin
Show Links:
- Aurora Borealis – Iceland Feb 1-7 2015 – Photo Workshop and Tour with Chris Marquardt
- Darjeeling First Flush – May 2015 – Photo Workshop and Tour with Chris Marquardt
- Seven Steps To Reclaim Valuable Disk Space By Cleaning Up Lightroom Orphans
- Poppy 3D / iPhone into 3D camera
