tfttf643 – Here’s An Idea On A Golden Plate

Chris discusses the death of Aperture and what that means for photographers (hint: the future is not too bleak). He will also talk about shooting in the Dublin Docks with an iPhone and about the idea that was born from that. If you are a photographer, “Straight Cam” might literally change your perspective. If you are an iOS developer, make sure you don’t miss this unique idea for an app, and it even includes marketing!

Quote of the day:

“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.” – Don McCullin

Show Links:

» Download the MP3 for this episode

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Sep 2016: Donegal

» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia

» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen

» Nov 2017: Bhutan

» all photo tours