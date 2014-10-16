RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Chris talks about building a pile of digital guilt that we build by delaying decisions in photography to the post processing phase. Not only does that move the issue from the front to the back of the workflow (and yes, there are ways to effectively deal with big piles of images) but the actual question is: what can we do to not build such a big pile of pictures in the first place? Chris explores some strategies to achieve that goal.
Show Links:
- SPONSOR: Sworl helps you easily turn your photos into beautiful framed images to give or to keep. Print, frame and deliver beautifully wrapped photos, quickly and easily, all from your iPhone. Try the free Sworl Framing App now and get 20% off your first order with promo code TOPFLOOR at www.getsworl.com
- SPONSOR: lynda.com, try it 7 days for free! (check out their Photography Tutorials)
- Tweetstorm: Happiness in photography
- 1 Hour 1000 Pics – Supercharge your Lightroom Workflow – eBook by Chris Marquardt
- Neil deGrasse Tyson: Want Scientifically Literate Children? Get Out of Their Way (YouTube)
» Download the MP3 for this episode
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
3 thoughts on “tfttf653 – The Big Pile Of Digital Guilt”
very timely episode! I’m rethinking my archiving/shooting habits currently as well.
i’m thinking about minimalistic approach on all stages of photographic process:
– selecting equipment: one camera and one lens
– taking pictures: JPEG!!!
– post production: something simple like Picasa
I want to simplify all technical aspects of my photography to a maximum, and concentrate on the picture and on puting myself into “photographic” situations.
Thanks for the episode, Chris.
I can only reiterate what I tell photographic beginners asking me what camera to get: “Buy analog, bitch!” Usually I leave the last word out, though… 😉
Ask this thing first: How do you learn driving a car? Do you learn all the nitty gritty details in alphabetical order? Nope. You learn the important stuff first: shifting gear, break, gas. Thats it. At first, of course. But those are the 3 things that need to get into your subconsciousness. Similar thing in photography. In my opinion 2 things need to get into your subconscious: shutter speed and f-stop.
The point: Its not only our habits in shooting, as chris described, its the CAMERAS that are designed according to risk avoidance as well. The cameras give us so many options to choose from. But there is only so much space on a camera body, so the effect is: unusability. We have to actually LEARN to use one specific type of camera in order to take pictures with it. How f**ed up is that? And even after reading the manual, we don’t know or even use all the features.
So, finally getting to the point: shooting analog leaves out all of that. 2 Options to choose from: Shutter speed, f-stop. On separate knobs/rings. f-stop is the ring on the lens. Shutter speed is the button/wheel on the camera. Thats it; one function, one button. Whe even choose the ISO when putting in the film, so while shooting even that choice is taken from us. What a great tool to learn photography. And its cheap, too. You don’t need to buy an expensive Leica Digital Camera without the display, you can get a cheap old analog camera 😉
Thanx to you for informing to the world about this information!