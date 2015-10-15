tfttf701 – Flightmare

This episode of Tips from the Top Floor is coming to you from the Autobahn, or rather from the New York thruway while Chris is on his way up to Rochester, New York. Chris talks about Adobe’s latest Lightroom update and how that didn’t quite work out as expected and made quite a few people pretty angry. Come to various locations of Chris’ latest Coast2Coast tour through the United States, including San Diego and New York. Also find out about what his plans are for Rochester and for Rhinebeck in upstate New York. Chris’ flightmare adventure includes a crew that came in late, a sick passenger, a drunk passenger and an airshow.

IMPORTANT: The registration deadline for Ethiopia 2016 is approaching quickly. If you want to join, you’ll have to sign up by October 31 2015!!!

Show Links:

» Download the MP3 for this episode

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Sep 2016: Donegal

» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia

» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen

» Nov 2017: Bhutan

» all photo tours