Chris got a private tour at the Kodak Technology Vault in Rochester, NY and you can come too and see some of the amazing exhibits they have behind closed doors. Also: the final part of the interview with photographers Richard and Jacob Hutchings.
Show Links:
- Kodak Technical Vault – Chris In Rochester – YouTube
- Philippe Petit @ Wikipedia
- Director of Photography (DP) – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
2 thoughts on “tfttf704 – In The Kodak Technology Vault”
Chris, thanks so much for making and posting this one-hour plus item on Kodak and its technical vault. This was absolutely fascinating.
I had always heard that Kodak was at the forefront of digital technology and somehow dropped the ball, but some of the later portions of this video really brought out how deeply immersed in photographic digital product development Kodak was.
My first “real” camera as an adult was a Pentax Spotmatic F purchased in 1973 or 1974.
Again, thanks for making and posting this item.
Jeff
darn-it Chris I wish I had known you were in Rochester, I would have treated you to a beer at one of my favorite new breweries in town. Please let me know if you are ever here again would love to show you around.
Dave of Rochester