tfttf708 – The Year It All Started Coming Together

It’s the last episode of Tips from the Top Floor for 2015 and as usual for that last episode, Chris will take a bit of a departure from photography.. and instead look at a Villa, a psychologist, an earthquake, a book, a new book, some health issues, and a few other things. Come on board and help Chris celebrate an exciting 2015 and hopefully an even more exciting 2016. Thanks for all your support!

Show Links:

1 thought on “tfttf708 – The Year It All Started Coming Together”

  1. Hi Chris. Just wondering if you have a link/info to the musician you feature in the Donegal section of this show. Really like the sound and would he interested in hearing more. Cheers, A

