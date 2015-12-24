RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
It’s the last episode of Tips from the Top Floor for 2015 and as usual for that last episode, Chris will take a bit of a departure from photography.. and instead look at a Villa, a psychologist, an earthquake, a book, a new book, some health issues, and a few other things. Come on board and help Chris celebrate an exciting 2015 and hopefully an even more exciting 2016. Thanks for all your support!
Show Links:
- The hills of Donegal… Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 (with Chris Marquardt, Trevor Cole and Ashley Kydd)
- The Viewfinder Villa – Meet, Learn, Share
- Die Macht der Bilder – Businessworkshops und -Seminare mit Alexander Waschkau und Chris Marquardt
- The Film Photography Handbook
- Jørgen’s Daily Dose of DADGad (Facebook)
- 32C3 – CCC Event Weblog
1 thought on “tfttf708 – The Year It All Started Coming Together”
Hi Chris. Just wondering if you have a link/info to the musician you feature in the Donegal section of this show. Really like the sound and would he interested in hearing more. Cheers, A