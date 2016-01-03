Send Chris to the Icebergs. And Penguins.

When Jon Miller (The Rest of Everest) found out about a contest to win a 30-day tour to Antarctica, he told me “YOU’VE GOT TO ENTER!” – I had a look and was pretty quickly convinced that I want to do that.

So here I am, I’ve entered the contest and if I manage to get enough votes from you, there’s a chance to win and bring you some great photography, videos and podcast episodes from the tour.

If you like, please cast your vote here (Facebook account required) – and while you’re at it, there are several other TFTTF listeners who would be happy if you could give them a vote too!

And if you enter yourself (yes, you can enter too!), please send me a link, so I can add them to a post here on the site to send people your way too.