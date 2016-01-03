Send Chris to the Icebergs. And Penguins.

When Jon Miller (The Rest of Everest) found out about a contest to win a 30-day tour to Antarctica, he told me “YOU’VE GOT TO ENTER!” – I had a look and was pretty quickly convinced that I want to do that.
So here I am, I’ve entered the contest and if I manage to get enough votes from you, there’s a chance to win and bring you some great photography, videos and podcast episodes from the tour.
If you like, please cast your vote here (Facebook account required) – and while you’re at it, there are several other TFTTF listeners who would be happy if you could give them a vote too!
And if you enter yourself (yes, you can enter too!), please send me a link, so I can add them to a post here on the site to send people your way too.
hello
I’ve been hearing you on the leo laport show for a long time, listening to leo talk about digital photography and hearing that you are investigating film photography.
Not sure how far you are into film photography but from what I am seeking, its pretty much a lost art so I thought you might appreciate insight from an ole fart who slogged away in the photo trenches 40 years ago before computers and photoshop and all manipulation was done in the camera with light and the darkroom with chemistry and light and retouching was done with ink and very fine brushes.
I am 68 and came to photography in 1972 with a backround in aerospace and science so I had an understanding to the chemistry of film and silver processes and as well of light and light propagation.
I built most of my own lighting instruments including strobe light heads and power units, even even enclosed flash tubes inside fresnel lamp heads with barn doors from the 40 and 50s and flags and gobos from foamcore.
in the late 70’s did photography in los angeles, mostly model portfolios and some celebs for magazines (got published in about 40 countries including Bild+Funk and other german and european mags.) and billboards, some product and commercial.
Between 1975 and 1981 i exposed about 4000 rolls of 35mm and about 1000 rolls of 2 1/4 film each year, some in a studio with electronic flash and exposure calculated with handheld strobe meter, some exposed outdoors with reflectors, fill flash, etc and hand held meter.
For BW photos i did model makeup with black, white and shades of grey makeup like in the 30s and 40s.
I used nikons (the early F with no light meter, used hand held meter) almost always on a heavy on a tripod so I could frame the photos precisely. I used a 105 mm f/2.8 nikkor lens for 95 % of the portraits, even moved back 30 ft to do a full length
Other lenses 24, 35, 50 and 200 mm nikkors to achieve effect and change depth of field.
also used a red#1 and polarizing filter to darken sky and star filter to soften portraits ( hides wrinkles)
For colour film I used kodachrome 25 and Ektachrome 64
for B/W i used Ilford pan F 50 speed film rated at 25 speed developed 7 minutes in D-76 oneshot at 75F., printed on ilford grade 4 paper, hand printed , burned and dodged.
I also hand coloured the bw with dr martin dyes and and brushes and cotton swabs and retouched with black ink and single hair brushes..
To understand film photography you need to understand the nature of silver chloride (and other halides) , what happens when light strikes the molecule and how to bring out the latent image created with the light with selected chemicals.
Its more art and visualization than just pointing the lens and letting the computer calculate exposure since you need to visualize the effect you want, then calculate and envision what you need to do TO THE FILM AND THE PRINT to get the effect you want before you open the shutter and let in the light.
Factors like choosing the lens to get the prospective and foreshortning, considering the gamma and tonal range of the film, how it responds to reciprociprocity failure, the ambient temperature and how you store the film since films like ektachrome tended to age and change if stored at temps over 70 f and had to be refrigerated in hot weather.
The main difference that i see between film images and digital captures is that the grain in film is basically composed of round clumps that produce black dots surrounded by white space, and grey tones are represented by the size and frequency of the dots, so that there is within the gamma range of the film, an almost infinite range of tones and soft edges, circles, curves and slanted lines are possible.
Digital has a checkerboard of hard edged square pixels of varying colours that look ok as long as the image isnt enlarged but break down when enlarged since it is impossible to make a circle, curve or slanted line with square pixels.
People and especially their eyes and eyelashes are round so that if you attempt to do a digital retouch of the highlites in pupils, the highlites are square, or at best stairstepped not round.
From a handling perspective I have found several major differences between film and digital cameras.
With digital cameras folks tend to feel that they dont need to think about the image they are trying to capture, can make multiple captures, see the results immediately and correct if necessary.
With film you have only a limited number of frames of film to do it with and wont see the results till much later so you are forced to spend time thinking about what best represents the scene before you, the results you are seeking then about how to create that effect and photos are often more meaningful.
Most of the great photographers exposed fewer than 10 frames a day. ans spend hours setting up for each frame.
When I did billboards or magazine covers I would build the sets, pose the models, expose a 36 exp roll of film, select 10 images and send them to the client.
Also film cameras react instantly when you press the shutter button so that it is possible to select the precise instant you make the exposure and to create visual effects such as multiple exposures (with a film camera you make an exposure, turn the rewind knob to tighten the film, turn the rewind button to rewind, recock the shutter, turn the rewind button back to film advance and make another exposure on the same frame, repeat as necessary)
when you get accustomed to a nikon you can develop the ability to estimate the distance to the subject and rotate the focus ring before you bring the camera to your eye and looking thru the lens allowing for quick candid photos or dim light photos.
I recently got a digital nikon D3200 have been doing some captures with it.
I find it very difficult to force it to select the aperature/shutter speed i want to create an effect and the delay makes timing the exposure very difficult.
I am used to setting the speed and aperture based on the lighting, focusing and making the exposure.
I have tried to explain this difference to leo but he insists that digital capture can produce the same results as film photography.
also, do you understand the logic for the f/ system and its relation to the shutter speed system, ASA(not ISO)rating, f64 and and the heel and toe of the film curve?? this can be very useful and save a LOT of time since in any situation where the light is consistent, you only set the exposure once then just need to focus each exposure, also you can use it to vary the grain and contrast of the final image.
Its not really intuitive at first (especially if you were raised with the metric system) since its not based upon a digital system but rather a square/square root of 2 system but it IS really brilliant and was developed based upon the physical properties of light, time and film chemistry when photography was first developed
Once you understand the relationship you probably wont need an exposure meter any more to calculate exposure outdoors and many times inside as well with candlepower values.
you seem to be talented, if you have any questions about film and silver, feel free to ask
ed