Chris talks to Sonny Portacio about the challenges and opportunities shooting with small cameras. The electronic viewfinder (EVF) is one of the most important and helpful tools when it comes to mirrorless cameras and according to Sonny, the current EVFs have come a long way.
Show Links:
» Download the MP3 for this episode
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
3 thoughts on “tfttf709 – Interview: Finding the Electronic View”
One more reason to switch to a mirrorless camera: the Sony 7R II is compatible with Canon lenses. Many even with autofocus. It is full frame and the quality of the chip is groundbreaking… just saying… 😉
My friends switched over to the Sony A7 Series and they love it.
I on the other hand, still primarily shoot Nikon. But I purchased an X-T1 and X-E2 and I love them! Chris, you should really rent or borrow an X-T1 to see how really great the new mirrorless cameras are. Switch up the way you shoot! You’ll have no regrets
The past 2 years I have been making the switch to Fuji-X . I love the fuji film simulation modes and often shoot JPG only (no RAW). I use Fuji for everything except sports and other fast-action photography. Use Fuji-X exclusively for all personal use.