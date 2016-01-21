RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Chris talks to Sina Farhat about handing around exposed film that’s many years over its best-before date, just to have it exposed again. Find out how to make your own redscale film.
3 thoughts on “tfttf711 – Interview: Expose It Again”
Hi, Sina here!
Here is the links to the double exposure images if you want to look at them!
Not sure if I’m just having a moment but I really can’t see the links for the images talked about in this episode.
Ruzy:
Here is the images:
hxxp://sf-foto.squarespace.com/tfttf711-interview-expose-it/