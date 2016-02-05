tfttf713 – Truly Precise Focus

713


In this episode Chris talks about the difference between the Arctic and the Antarctic. Jon Miller comes on the show to tell you about the new Kodak Super 8 film camera that he saw at CES. Chris will also discuss the why and how of manual focusing. Conclusion: a) it is okay to manual focus, b) it can be really beneficial to focus manually (depending on situation or depending how much control you want or how precise you will be), c) different lenses are better at manual focussing and last but not least d) practice makes perfect.

Show Links:

Author: Chris Marquardt

Chris Marquardt is co-author of Absolut analog and The Film Photography Handbook. He hosts Tips from the Top Floor, the world's longest running photography show. Chris teaches photography all over the world on his photo tours. He is also a regular on the TWiT Network.

