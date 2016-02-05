tfttf713 – Truly Precise Focus

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
In this episode Chris talks about the difference between the Arctic and the Antarctic. Jon Miller comes on the show to tell you about the new Kodak Super 8 film camera that he saw at CES. Chris will also discuss the why and how of manual focusing. Conclusion: a) it is okay to manual focus, b) it can be really beneficial to focus manually (depending on situation or depending how much control you want or how precise you will be), c) different lenses are better at manual focussing and last but not least d) practice makes perfect.
Show Links:
- Vote for these people! Antarctic contest.
- The Arctic Photo Tour to Svalbard / Spitzbergen 2017
- Super 8 | Kodak (Video)
- Knob Feel 1
- Knob Feel 2
- Online Depth of Field Calculator
» Download the MP3 for this episode
