tfttf716 – Noisy Winner Telling A Story (incomplete audio, full episode is in the next post)

Apologies, the audio for this episode cuts off early. Please check out the next post for the full episode.
On this Q&A episode you’ll learn why a super noisy, out of focus and shaky photo taken with an ancient camera can win one of the most prestigious photojournalism awards of our time, Kade tells about his experience doing storytelling with photos, dave has a suggestion on how to call the tfttf community, Fuad has questions about his move from canon to sony full frame, and Mike asks permission to have fun with his camera while using auto ISO.
Chris,
Fuad had questions about the Sony/metabones being used with canon lenses. I do not have this hardware, but I have seen YouTube videos by Jason Lanier. He is a Sony shooter and he uses the metabone with canon lenses. He says that the metabones version 2 works much better than version one. It could be that Fuad has the first version and that is why he is having the focus problems.