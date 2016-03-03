RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
There’s a new book on the block. The Film Photography Handbook is out as an ebook! Chris talks about DIY in photography, about binging on podcasts, JPGs that are too dark and the difference between DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and the good old rangefinder with its unparalleled overview of scenes to shoot.
Show Links:
- Get 37% off: The Film Photography Handbook – the ebook
- Get rewards for your support: rewards structure updated at Chris’ Patreon
- Party: Villa Warming at the Viewfinder Villa
- The best photography in Europe: Donegal Dreamscapes in September 2016
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
2 thoughts on “tfttf717 – Battery Thirsty”
Chris, do you know the Fuji xpro 2? Solves the issues you mentioned in favor of the rangefinder camera’s.
Chris,
regarding Ricks question about Exported JPGs from lightroom:
Could it be that there is a difference in between the color modes he’s using. Lightroom shows RAW pictures in RGB-Photo for instance, and the JPGs get exported in sRGB. This might be the reason why they show up darker when exported.
Just an idea.
cheers
Oliver