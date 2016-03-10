RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Terry has a question on medium format cameras, Tom wants to hike 500 miles and desperately needs to save on battery life, Larry is looking to get his photos developed and Tom inquires about training methods to teach post processing.
Show Links:
- I would walk 500 miles – The Proclaimers – YouTube
- Ireland: Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 Photo Tour – phantastic tours and workshops with Chris Marquardt and Alternative Visions (Trevor Cole and Ashley Kydd)
- The Patron Wall of Fame
- Help keep the lights on: become a TFTTF Patron
- The Film Photography Handbook – the new film photography book by Chris Marquardt and Monika Andrae
» Download the MP3 for this episode
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
4 thoughts on “tfttf718 – And I Would Walk 500 Miles”
Chris, with regards to Larry’s question on where to get his film developed, he might try looking for a local independent camera shop in his area. Where I live in the Washington DC area, there is a camera shop (Dominion Camera/Ace Photo) that will develop 35mm and 120 color negatives for $5 and $7 per roll. Interestingly B+w Film developing actually costs more than double ($15 – 35mm and $20 – 120 per roll), but B+W development is relatively easy the cost of setting up your own development area and buying the chemicals will easily be made up within the first dozen rolls developed. Plus it’s fun. I haven’t personally used their services yet, as I’ve only shot B+W, but plan to try a few rolls of color negative as spring approaches.
Those prices are just for developing, not scanning, but if you have a scanner, developing is probably all you really want anyways. Also, I just googled to see what a drug store in the US would charge, and found this article.
http://petapixel.com/2015/07/27/psa-many-film-processing-services-no-longer-return-your-original-film/
Something to look out for, or to be aware of at least.
Larry, I’ve personally had an excellent experience with thedarkroom.com. Their quality and customer support is exemplary.
Hi Chris,
In reply to Tom. My wife and I have walked three of the long distance pilgrimage routes to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. They were all great experiences. We first walked from St Jean Pied de Port in France, a distance of about 800km. It is recommended that you do not carry more than 10% of your body weight. Most people carry clothes, a sleeping bag, toiletries camera, phone etc and food and water for the day. Basic accommodation is available at regular intervals or you can stay at hostals (cheap hotels) if you want more privacy.
I have always carried a camera, generally a point and shoot until my wife dropped it on our third trip. I would really hesitate to carry a DSLR (A D800 plus lenses will way up to about 3kg), even a micro 4/3rds would be too heavy so I think I would go for a compact with long zoom or perhaps a Nikon 1 J5. Also a compact camera is less of an attractive target for thieves.
Regarding charging batteries, I never had a problem charging batteries, but remember to take an adaptor from US to European electric sockets.
Feel free to give Tom my email address as I can offer him other advice.
Buen Camino from Kevin
Regarding battery saving: I was traveling in Canada for 2 1/2 weeks last year, when I noticed, I forgot to bring the charger for my EOS 60D.
I recently switched from the old version of my always-on lens to the new version. The new one got an image stabilizer built in. After the switch, I noticed my battery run time to drop significantly. Without the old lens, the camera would run for about a week of travel photography on the first charge. With image stabilizer that drops to just a few days (which is usually still fine). So I turned off the stabilizer in the middle of the first week. The only other thing that I changed was to actually turn the camera off, when I put it away instead of leaving it on standby. So I made it easily through the 2.5 weeks (although the second week was less photography.)
On another journey I played a lot with long-time exposures using the display for focusing and preview. That also drained the battery a lot…