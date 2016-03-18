tfttf719 – Georgia, Mark, Tsivka and Wayne

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Georgia wants to start her own video blog and Chris draws the parallels between photography and audio and video. Tsvika tries to merge multiple Lightroom catalogs into one, Wayne has a photo workflow question and wants to find out where to flag his pictures best and last but not least, Mark likes petroglyps a lot more when they are viewed through his polarizing sunglasses and not so much when he looks at the photos his camera took of them.
Show Links:
- 1 Hour 1000 Pics – Supercharge your Lightroom Workflow – an eBook by Chris Marquardt
- Donegal, Ireland – an amazingly wild place for photography
