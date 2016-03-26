tfttf720 – Mind-boggling

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Chris talks with David Salmanowitz, Marisa Marulli, Scott Heaton and Dave Recht, participants of the Lake Baikal photo tour, about the most amazing photo experience ever: Lake Baikal in Siberia. Learn about Siberia and the photo opportunities on the world’s largest and deepest freshwater body. Baikal is over 50 miles wide and almost 420 miles long.
Show Links:
- All about the 2017 Lake Baikal tour: photos, videos, registration.
- Video: Slippery When Cold – Lake Baikal Ice Adventure
- Video: Baikal Ice Adventure
- Listen to the entire Lake Baikal Interviews with participants of the 2016 photo tour
