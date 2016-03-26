tfttf720 – Mind-boggling



Chris talks with David Salmanowitz, Marisa Marulli, Scott Heaton and Dave Recht, participants of the Lake Baikal photo tour, about the most amazing photo experience ever: Lake Baikal in Siberia. Learn about Siberia and the photo opportunities on the world’s largest and deepest freshwater body. Baikal is over 50 miles wide and almost 420 miles long.

