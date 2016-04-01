RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Today’s topic cover travel photography scouting,tips for shooting a punk rock band under bad lighting, finding an older version of Lightroom and Google’s decision to make the NIK software suite free. Let’s find out what that means for those who depend on it.
Show Links:
- Donegal, Norway, Spitzbergen, Bhutan – photo tours with Chris Marquardt
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
4 thoughts on “tfttf721 – NIK is Free”
A couple clarifications on the Nik story. Nik was a U.S. company based in San Diego before being purchased by Google. Also, the Nik suite does not run in a standalone mode. It only works as a plug in.
Someone wanted to buy a standalone version of Lightroom 5. I’m planning to sell mine and get the monthly subscription. Make me an offer 🙂
If they just want a download and already have a licence, LR5 is still available on the Adobe site
https://www.adobe.com/support/downloads/detail.jsp?ftpID=5852
@Tom NIK was founded as “Nik Multimedia” in Hamburg, Germany by Nils Kokemohr (aka “Nik”) in 1995.