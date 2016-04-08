tfttf722 – Slackers







RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Chris has watched the space around Slack for quite a while and he’s willing to give it a go as a new hangout place for the TFTTF community. Long-time listeners will fondly remember the old TFTTF forum which was a very interactive and fun place to be. The new TFTTF Slack could act as the new TFTTF water cooler, a place to discuss photographic topics, a place to get involved with Chris’ show planning process and quite a few things more. Give it a go!

» the TFTTF Slack

Today’s Q&A:

Jonathan tries to find out how to ensure that his photos maintain maximum sharpness when posting them to photo sharing services. Chris elaborates on how photo sharing sites like Flickr tend to resize photos and apply their own sharpening, making it difficult to guess what level of sharpening is appropriate for an upload. They also often delegate dynamic resizing to the browser, which gives the photographer even less control over the perceived sharpness of a picture. Many moving targets here.

Jeff has a question on which slide film to use for portraits. The answer is again not a simple one, but the first question Chris puts on the table is “why does it have to be slide film?” and his guess is that Jeff wants the ease of scanning that slide film provides. Find out why slide film might be a tough candidate for portraits.

Mike wants advice on posting pictures to Instagram and asks about a rule of quarters to help with a square composition. Chris dives into how he doesn’t really follow rules when it comes to photography and lays out a method to help create compositions that are easy to crop for Instagram.

Edward is planning a fish-eye project and he is very curious to find famous fish-eye photographers. Chris isn’t sure if there are any photographers out there who shoot only fish-eye. He might be completely wrong though. Maybe the community can help?

Show Links:

» Download the MP3 for this episode

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Sep 2016: Donegal

» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia

» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen

» Nov 2017: Bhutan

» all photo tours