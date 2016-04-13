Something amazing just happened: the ship is ours now!

The 2017 Svalbard/Spitzbergen tour is shaping up to be among the most impressive ones I’ve ever offered. Svalbard is as close as most of us will ever get to the North Pole and the wildlife up there is so diverse, they often refer to it as the Galapagos of the Arctic.

The amazing news: instead of our original plan of renting cabins on the ship, we have just changed this to a full charter. E.g. we will be the only ones on board, no other passengers, just us photographers. \o/ This also means we will have FULL CONTROL over where the ship goes and stops. Circle around that iceberg two more times? You got it! Get a bit closer to that polar bear? Sure.

The Noordenlicht has 20 berths, we are 2 instructors, so we can take a total of 18 photographers with us. We already sold 10 spots, so that’s 8 to go.

EIGHT

Want to be one of them? This way please: tfttf.com/svalbard2017

The Noorderlicht has 20 berths in 10 cabins.
Meals on board
Wining and dining
On the Noorderlicht
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Arctic spring in south Spitsbergen

Group of large walrus on the beach in Lagoya, Svalbard, Norway.
Digitally enhanced row of very colorful homes in Longyearbyen, Svalsbard, Norway.
