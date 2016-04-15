tfttf723 – Less Is So Much More

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
On this episode: Wilson asks about the 2-3 most essential Lightroom functions, Kade is a binge listener and and makes us better photographers with a toy camera, Casey wonders about printing without intermediate files and Brian tries to find a way to compare the pictures from his camera with the RAW versions.
Show Links:
- The Arctic Svalbard/Spitzbergen tour is now a full charter!
- Video: Svalbard Solar Eclipse Photography
- Pyramiden, the northern-most ghost town
- Ebook on Lightroom workflow: 1 hour 1000 pics by Chris Marquardt
