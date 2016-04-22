tfttf724 – Solar Charging Camera Batteries

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Rusty says hi to the “Top Floor Cyberspace Slackers” and asks why we should post process. Chris has some ideas about this. Volker does a road trip in California and wonders if it’s the right decision to leave half his gear back home in Germany. Chris has learned to travel light, so you can guess the answer on that one. Joe wants some guidance on how to buy a box camera and Chris elaborates on the differences between 120 and 620 film, the different kinds of box cameras, where to get them and what to look out for. And last but not least, Kade suggests to use solar chargers when on a trek. Chris has done some research into that area.
Show Links:
- The first episode of TFTTF was 11 years ago
- New photo tour website – Baikal – Svalbard – Norway – Donegal
- What the TFTTF Community Slack is about
- 120 film – Wikipedia
- Kodak Box Camera FAQ
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Jan 2018: Ladakh: Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland: Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours