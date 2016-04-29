tfttf725 – Diamond In The Rough

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Frank is interested in color spaces and wonders which one to choose in the camera, Hampus calls in from the Himalayan trek and needs some hints regarding what to see in Ireland (hint: Donegal) and Iceland. Ben finds weird artefacts on his flash photos and wonders if it has to do with shutter speed and Terry relays her experience taking wonderful photos of her grandkids because she knew her camera in and out.
