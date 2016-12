Here are the Film Photography Handbook Coupon Codes! Yes!! The hardcover version of our book is finally available! To celebrate the occasion, you can get both the ebook and the hardcover version for a whopping discount!

Here are the discount codes:

Coupon: EBOOKFILM: get the ebook for $20

Coupon: PRINTFILM: get the hardcover book for $25

Coupon: BUNDLEFILM: get both together for $35

» get them here while the coupons are hot