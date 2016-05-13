tfttf727 – Glitch Free







RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Bruce has problems shooting in the forest and Chris has a few recommendations on how to tackle these kinds of photos. Elie is concerned with the resolution when scanning his medium format negatives and Chris does some simple math to find out that you could print them at billboard size. Sina proposes something that’s slightly counter-intuitive: fail more to become better at photography.

The coupon code to get 35% on the Film Photography Handbook is CMFILM35, get it here

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Jan 2018: Ladakh: Chadar Trek

» Aug 2018: Ireland: Giant's Causeway

» Sep 2018: Lofoten Fantastic Fjords

» Oct 2018: Morocco

» all photo tours