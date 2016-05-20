RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
A great tip by Dave on how to save tons of time when shooting at night. A few thoughts on Tripods by Chris based on Brian’s question. An interview with Broui Wang, the founder of Polarr.co. Phil has a question of getting his first roll of film developed and wants some tips on shooting candid shots of a group of people.
Also: anyone in for a 2018 Kamtchatka photo tour? Drop a comment below.
Links:
- Visit the countries you only knew from playing RISK
- Polarr – the photo editor for almost any platform in existence
- Walgreens film development
- List of Photographic Labs that develop film in the US
- Become a TFTTF Cyberspace Slacker
2 thoughts on “tfttf728 – RISK”
Kamtschatka in 2018? You bet I am interested and my wife says “just do it”!
(Unless you want to head even further North. I’ve been dreaming of the northern Siberian coast…)
Do you know which time of year? Two weeks?
Kamtschatka 2016 sounds like a dream. I was born in nearby Sakhalin.