tfttf728 – RISK







RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

A great tip by Dave on how to save tons of time when shooting at night. A few thoughts on Tripods by Chris based on Brian’s question. An interview with Broui Wang, the founder of Polarr.co. Phil has a question of getting his first roll of film developed and wants some tips on shooting candid shots of a group of people.

Also: anyone in for a 2018 Kamtchatka photo tour? Drop a comment below.

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:

» Sep 2016: Donegal

» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia

» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen

» Nov 2017: Bhutan

» all photo tours