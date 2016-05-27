tfttf729 – Makers, Filters and Styles



RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Chris talks about MakerFaire and Arduino in the context of photography. Dan has a question on high-speed sync flash and how it would work on his Pentax in a sports photography situation. Troy wonders if variable ND filters are any good and Jeremy has a question regarding picture style settings in your camera. We’ll also listen in on a wonderful discussion between Magnum photographers Martin Parr and Bruce Gilden.

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Jan 2018: Ladakh: Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland: Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours

Title photo: C. Rueckert