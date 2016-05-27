tfttf729 – Makers, Filters and Styles

RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Chris talks about MakerFaire and Arduino in the context of photography. Dan has a question on high-speed sync flash and how it would work on his Pentax in a sports photography situation. Troy wonders if variable ND filters are any good and Jeremy has a question regarding picture style settings in your camera. We’ll also listen in on a wonderful discussion between Magnum photographers Martin Parr and Bruce Gilden.
Links:
- A (German) post about the Villa Warming Party
- Viewfinder Villa – aerial photo #1
- Viewfinder Villa – aerial photo #2
- tfttf episode 727 – Chris talks about the speed of the shutter
- Joe McNally Desert Shoot – High Sped Sync with a forest of flashes
- Flash (HSS Off) at 500,000 FPS
- Flash (HSS On) at 500,000 FPS
- The X pattern on a variable polarizer
- David DuChemin on photo critique
- Bruce Gilden and Martin Parr In Conversation
Title photo: C. Rueckert