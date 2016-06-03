tfttf730 – Star Wars, Makers and Double-Act Comedy

Chris declares you all makers on this episode. Another Chris has some old film in the fridge. Find out what bokeh and double-act comedy have in common and learn about the connection between Star Wars and Donegal in Ireland. Dave has a question regarding printing and there’s a new slack photo challenge for all you TFTTF Cyberspace Slackers.


