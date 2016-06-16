tfttf732 – Starting A Photography Business

Jose is trying to start a portrait photography business, Chris thinks back to the time when he started his own business and what his challenges were – and how he overcame them. The TFTTF Slack July Photo Challenge is up and Ryan wonders how to future-proof his photo management solution.
Links:
- Ireland: Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 Photo Tour – phantastic tours and workshops with Chris Marquardt and Alternative Visions (Trevor Cole and Ashley Kydd)
- The July Photo Challenge – get your photo reviewed on the show
- Here’s how to join the Slack
- Stop Worrying About Making the Right Decision
Hey!
I liked Ryans question because I’m wondering the same thing… I’m “stuck” at LR 5 and don’t know what to do.
1) stay with LR 5?
2) move to Corel Aftershot Pro (cheap), Capture One (expensive), OnOne Photo RAW (not here yet) or some other software?
3) upgrade to LR CC? (I really dislike the Idea to subscribe to software)
4) upgrade to LR 6? (Not much to gain from that)
About converting image files to Adobe’s aperently not fully open DNG-format… I did that and lately I have learned that other RAW converters can’t read them completely correct, so I’m now keeping all my image files in RAW (Canon cr2).
I do enjoy your show 👍‼️