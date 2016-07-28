tfttf737 – 360 – Where Every Shot’s A Selfie

Chris discusses over-engineering and over-tooling the creative process There is some great follow-up on the show regarding “crunchy legs” and how to fix that .. and it involves a dentist. Chris will also discuss 360-degree-photography with his guests Jon Miller and Herb Saperstone.


RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES

Links:

Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Jan 2018: Ladakh: Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland: Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours