Andy has the feeling of missing out of some of the cool features his camera might have – because he’s using older lenses. Jack wonders how a photo he once saw could have such an incredible depth and Chris explores what depth cues in a photo can do to your perception. Also, friend of the show CJ Chilvers is asking for your help: in which past episode of TFTTF did Chris read from CJ’s book A Lesser Photographer?
Links:
- The do-one-thing-every-day-that-scares-you newsletter
- CJ Chilvers needs your help to complete the list in this blog post
1 thought on “tfttf738 – With One Eye Closed”
Just one comment that may help the digital user try out the idea of being restricted to Black & White film, a freind sets his camera to black and white and spends the whole day photographing like that.
The review on the camera is black and white and therefore he adjust what he is photographing to that view.
The safety side to this is that the raw files are in full colour, so you have not missed the chance of that great photo if it had been in colour.