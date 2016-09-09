743 Confident Focus

Chris listens in on a TED talk by adventure photographer Corey Rich to learn why he thinks embracing discomfort is important to photography. Matt has a question on how to get confident focus with his fish-eye lens.
Links:
- Embracing Discomfort | Corey Rich – YouTube
- Online Depth of Field Calculator
- Last chance to win a copy of The Art of Photography – Giveaway!
