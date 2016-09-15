Chris is back from his travels to the east coast of Greenland and to Donegal, the northwest part of Ireland. On today’s episode Bob asks about shooting trains with reflective elements and John has a tip (coating tripod feet against corrosion) and a question about photo exercises that give you some real exercise. Chris also talks about shooting huge icebergs in Greenland and how to process those images.
Links:
- Uncrunching Tripod Legs (Video)
- Greenland Photography by Chris Marquardt
- Zodiac in front of iceberg (Photo: Chris Marquardt)
- 3-mast schooner Rembrandt in front of a glacier (Photo: Chris Marquardt)
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
3 thoughts on “744 ICEBERG!!!”
For people who want a little more exercise, seek out your local photowalking group! 🙂
A long term, ongoing, personal photography project of mine is the “Roads Edge” that provides good exercise and is a photographic challenge. The guidelines are simple: Select a continuous section of road that you could walk in 1 hour or more for example. Seek out subjects and scenes to photograph as you walk. The only rules on your trek are that you cannot go any further than about 30 feet from the edge of the road on either side, and respect the property of others. Regardless of where the road is, please at all times be aware of your surroundings to avoid injury. I personally prefer quality over quantity; but, as a challenge, you could set a goal to capture a set number of photographic subjects and scenes. Over time, do city, urban and rural locations for a good mix of images. If you walk in your neighborhood to exercise yourself, or your dog, take a camera and search for new images in a very familiar locale. Most important, make this a long term open-ended project, selecting and continually adding the best images to have robust portfolio.
A follow-up on John from Seattle’s comment about environmental hazards to tripods. This hint specifically relates to the potential of salt water damage to a tripod. There is a commercial product “Salt-Away” (https://www.amazon.com/Salt-Away-Products-Concentrate–32oz/dp/B00144EOLC/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&qid=1474215456&sr=8-4&keywords=salt+away) that when applied as a wash neutralizes salt which can then be rinsed off. Primarily recommended for marine watercraft use it should be satisfactory for this application as well. The claim is that it is safe for all typical materials on a tripod.