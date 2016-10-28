Chris tells you which new laptop he just bought.. and why he made that specific choice. Hint: it’s not the new Apple MacBook Pro. You will hear from Barry who bought a refurbished lens and how he loved the experience, and Rob wants to know if it’s possible to spot edits in a photo, which prompts Chris to try his best at photo forensics.
1 thought on “750 Should you buy the new MacBook?”
hi Chris,
i’m grateful for your generosity, sharing your knowledge and discoveries….you cannot imagine the value of all of that heart….thank you immensely…
a huge fan,
lc