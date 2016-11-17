753 Fake ISO

Chris discusses 4k video on the Canon 5D Mark IV, we hear from a lawyer turned wedding photographer, how to make your wide angle lens even wider and why most cameras end their automatic exposure at 30 seconds.

Also, find out how you can become an instant hero for the rest of the TFTTF community!



