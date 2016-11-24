754 Gut Feel Testing

Andy listens to TFTTF under ground, Adam wonders how to test for maximum dynamic range of your camera and Chris dives right in, to the point where he gets out the camera and does a live test on the show. Holger calls in from Mexico and wonders if what he’s doing with his polarizer is the right thing.. you will learn about the right light, the proper angles and the best things to use a polarizer for. Right down to Rayleigh scattering.
