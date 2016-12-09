756 To Downsize or not to Downsize

This is a quick-fire episode – three questions, three answers – Mark wants to downsize his camera and is looking at mirrorless, Bob has a hard time to focus with a 10 stop ND filter and Chris discusses live view, zooming in, manual focus and Ryan is thinking about going more wide angle – hear Chris discuss the benefits and drawbacks that Ryan might encounter.
A few comments for Mark on downsizing your camera.
I just recently went through this process myself and settled on the Olympus OM-D EM10. The original model of this is now at a really great price and even the mark 2 version is pretty reasonable. The micro four thirds lenses for these and the Panasonic cameras are also quite reasonably priced and are the smallest and lightest of any of the mirrorless cameras. If you really want the smallest cameras you can get with a reasonable sized sensor, these are a good compromise. There are a few other mirrorless cameras with 1 inch or smaller sensors which of course are even lighter, but they get even deeper into the biggest compromise that you make with any of these sorts of cameras. And that brings me to the biggest question you need to answer for yourself which is, how enamored are you of shallow depth-of-field? If you really love taking photos with very shallow depth-of-field, I would check carefully to see whether a sensor less than APS-C size will work for you. I am somewhat in that camp and although I enjoy micro four thirds, I do find that you need to have either a substantially faster or longer lens to get the same depth-of-field with it. I loved the look of my APS-C dslr with a 50mm f1.8 lens but am finding that I need to have at least a 50mm f1.4 to get what I want on the smaller sensor and might even be happier with a f1.2 or f0.95 but those start to get really big and heavy and expensive. If that is a big concern for you, you might want to go with the Fuji system even though it is more expensive and a bit heavier and has fewer lenses to choose from. Or you could go with the Sony APS-C system which is about as cheap as the micro four thirds but bigger and heavier.
If shallow depth of field is not something you are interested in and you are not a professional photographer, really any of the smaller mirrorless cameras should work just fine. I personally love the small size of the Olympus although I did end up buying the add 0n hand grip as I found it to be too small to fit more than three fingers around which made it uncomfortable to hold.
Both Olympus and Panasonic now have a few lenses with in-lens stabilization so although with most lenses you only get about 3 stops of stabilization which is less than the Canon and Nikon systems, if you buy the micro four thirds lenses with in-lens stabilization, you can actually get several more stops of stabilization than those systems because the in-body and in-lens stabilization work together to increase that.