757 Affinity

Sawyer calls in with a great tip on focusing with an ND filter and Chris has a few thoughts on the focus trap and how to reliably determine distance without autofocus. Jim wonders about the camera gear to bring on a photo tour and Chris gives an example based on some of the previous photo tours. Brett will do some motorsport photography and is looking for tips and tricks and Barry’s autofocus is way off after he invested in an f/2.8 lens. Chris suspects that there is some serious misalignment at play here between the lens and the camera.
Links:
- Help TFTTF become more visible by giving it an iTunes rating
- Affinity Photo 1.5 is out
- Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.8 is out
- Photo Tours and Workshops with Chris Marquardt
- Lake Baikal photos by Chris Marquardt – Gallery 1
- Lake Baikal photos by Chris Marquardt – Gallery 2
- Chris talks about his new/old MacBook on TFTTF 750
- Online Depth of Field Calculator
