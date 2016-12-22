758 How dangerous is AI to professional photography?

Todd is trying to find ways to bend his lens, George wonders what it takes to make sure that his photos don’t get lost when he’s gone and Chris will try to find out if the new AI-powered camera RELONCH is a threat to professional photography. Hint: it isn’t just yet.
Links:
