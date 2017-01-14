Listener Chris wonders about weather sealing and condensation on his camera, Niels tries to micro-adjust the focus on his lens and Ray is looking for opinions on Art lenses. Oh, and we take a quick look at Kodak’s new announcement to bring their 10 year discontinued slide film Ektachrome back.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Links:
- Gary Oldman learns Ambrotype wet plate photography
- Video: Eure Kamera Ist Robuster Als Ihr Denkt!!! (your camera is more robust than you think)
- Art Lenses [Reddit]
- Morocco, Ladakh, Ireland, Norway – photo tours
- Chris on Facebook
- Chris on Twitter
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» Sep 2016: Donegal
» Feb 2017: Lake Baikal, Siberia
» May 2017: Svalbard/Spitzbergen
» Nov 2017: Bhutan
» all photo tours
1 thought on “761 How Robust Is Your Camera?”
Hey Chris, this is Shailpik from Kolkata, India. Don’t worry about how to pronounce name 😉
Just wanted to write in to say that I bought the Sigma Art 18-35mm f/1.8 in 2015 summer and it has been the best camera purchase decision I ever made. It had great optics that produce great colour and sharpness. The only down side is the autofocus is a little patchy. But given the price, it’s not a deal breaker at all.
If you’re interested, you can check out the images at 500px.com/shailpik
Thanks once again for an amazing podcast. Long time listener here. Have an fantastic year ahead!