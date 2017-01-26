762 Because we have good taste

Tour participant Jeff scored in a photo contest, Michael and Thomas wonder about how robust their cameras are, Mario needs a motivational boost for his photography and Paul wonders if you can enter a photo contest with an unprocessed RAW file. Is there such a thing as an unprocessed RAW file at all?
- 2018 Photo Tours: Morocco, Ireland, Lofoten, Ladakh – join now.
- Congratulations! Jeff made 3rd place in a photo contest!
- On Being Creative – YouTube
Chris great show as always. One thing that I would like to say is, some camera’s have plastic bodies. If they are dropped they will break. The other is I use Linuxmint lor my Operating system and us Corel Aftershot3 for my workflow and storage.