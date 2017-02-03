Ravsitar brings us a new slack photo challenge (if you’re not on the slack, get on board here), Simone wonders about vignetting caused by leaf shutters and how that is different from focal plane shutters, T.J. wants to exercise his photo skills indoors during the dark winter season in Minneapolis and Mark asks about switching photo editors, if Capture One Pro is an alternative to Lightroom. This prompts Chris to talk about Lightroom, Capture One Pro and Serif’s Affinity and their plans for entering the digital asset management (DAM) market
Links:
- Slack Challenge: Brendan Burkett
- Slack Challenge: Bob Stephenson
- Slack Challenge: Ravsitar
- Radiolab: Why Isn’t the Sky Blue?
- Center Filters for Wide Angle Lenses [Ken Rockwell]
- Capture One Pro [PhaseOne]
- Affinity – Professional creative software [Serif]
- 2018 Photo Tours with Chris Marquardt
1 thought on “763 The long dark winter”
Chris, in this episode you discuss the differences between leaf and focal plane shutters. You made a vague comment about when focal plane shutters were introduced, inferring that it was in more modern times. I have my grandfather’s Compact Graflex (not so compact) that was manufactured April 3, 1917 with the earliest patented date of 1904 listed on the camera. It was actually manufactured by Kodak at that time. It is an SLR with focal plane shutter with, in my version, a detachable rollback having the postcard 3.25 x 5.5 inch format. Graflex No. 52 roll film (5.5 inch width) or equivalent allowed 6 images to be taken. Check it out on the internet, which has a number of references.
In regards to the individual with the new Nikon D300s wanting to use his camera in his non-working hours. I was curious why, since he was located in downtown Minneapolis with obviously a plethora of subject matter all around, that you didn’t also suggest outdoor night time photography during the workweek, and daylight hours of the weekend to apply the experiences practiced indoors.