Chris talks about HDR and about carrying two heavy cameras on a frozen lake.

High Dynamic Range Photography

Chris also dives into High Dynamic Range and takes a closer look at the ins and outs. The topic can be a bit controversial, depending on who you ask. Some like the over-the-top colors and contrasts. For others it’s a subtle way to get more detail in the shadows without too much additional noise. High Dynamic Range photography has many facets. It is usually a multi-step process. Step 1) take several photos with different exposures. Step 2) merge them into an HDR image. Step 3) do tone-mapping, e.g. map the large space into a smaller one for the screen or for paper. Most HDR software hides the complexity and wraps HDR creation and tone-mapping into a seamless procedure. Chris’ favorite tool is Lightroom because of its subtlety. If you want the painterly-like stronger results, you should check out Photomatix or Aurora.



