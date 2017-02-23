765 All Things HDR

Chris talks about HDR and about carrying two heavy cameras on a frozen lake. He also has a little favor to ask from you: please fill out the podcast listener survey at podsurvey.com/topfloor

High Dynamic Range Photography

Chris also dives into High Dynamic Range and takes a closer look at the ins and outs. The topic can be a bit controversial, depending on who you ask. Some like the over-the-top colors and contrasts. For others it’s a subtle way to get more detail in the shadows without too much additional noise. High Dynamic Range photography has many facets. It is usually a multi-step process. Step 1) take several photos with different exposures. Step 2) merge them into an HDR image. Step 3) do tone-mapping, e.g. map the large space into a smaller one for the screen or for paper. Most HDR software hides the complexity and wraps HDR creation and tone-mapping into a seamless procedure. Chris’ favorite tool is Lightroom because of its subtlety. If you want the painterly-like stronger results, you should check out Photomatix or Aurora.


