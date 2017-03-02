766 The Tough Questions

Today Chris will tackle the tough questions. Terry wonders about photography in science and Chris elaborates on a few techniques and wonders how it relates to the arts. And Kevin wonders about the ethics of photography at a women’s protest march.
Links:
- 2018 Photo Tours with Chris: Ladakh, Ireland, Norway, Morocco
- Free workflow: 1 Hour 1000 Pics by Chris Marquardt
- Cell Size and Scale
- Wellcome Image Awards – Science and Arts
- Wellcome Image Awards 2016 [YouTube]
- Photographer’s Rights [Bert P. Krages – Attorney at Law]
