776 Making Dead Pixels

In this special episode we’ll find out if “having something” is better than “needing something”, we’ll learn what’s so magic about dipping your fingers in chemistry, and you get to listen in while Chris talks to a particle physicist at the Large Hedron Collider project about how to produce dead pixels on your camera sensor.
RECEIVE EMAIL FOR NEW EPISODES
Photo tours with Chris Marquardt:
» May 2017: Svalbard — Arctic (sold out)
» Oct 2017: Bhutan — The Happiness Kingdom (only 1 spot open)
» Jan 2018: Ladakh — Chadar Trek
» Aug 2018: Ireland — Giant's Causeway
» Sep 2018: Norway — Lofoten Fantastic Fjords
» Oct 2018: Morocco
» all photo tours