777 Too Much Light

Chris takes a closer look at ND filter systems and helps you determine what you need – and what you don’t. To make sure you have ample time to practice until this summer .. let’s do an early start and talk about how to shoot a solar eclipse. Also if you send in a question by Jun 10 2017, Chris will send you a little surprise. Instructions inside the show.
