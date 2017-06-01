778 Arctic Sirens

Chris is back from his Arctic photo travels on the s/v Noorderlicht around Svalbard, together with a wonderful group of photographers and he brought home some stories. Learn about Spitzbergen, the world’s biggest laboratory, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault (and if it’s really flooded from melting permafrost), Ny-Ålesund, Barentsburg and Longyearbyen. Hear about the Svalbard wildlife, including reindeer, birds, seals, walrus, polar fox, wales and about our exciting polar bear encounter.
Links:
- Video: Svalbard/Spitzbergen Photo Expedition with Chris Marquardt
- Video: Svalbard Dogsledding
- Svalbard / Spitzbergen photography by Chris Marquardt
- Longyearbyen – Wikipedia
- Barentsburg – Wikipedia
- Ny-Ålesund – Wikipedia
- Svalbard Global Seed Vault – Interactive Visit
- Svalbard Global Seed Vault – Wikipedia
- The Guardian’s article about the flooding of the Seed Vault (hint: it’s overblown)
