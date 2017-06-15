780 Tarantino’s Lens Artefacts

On this rapid-fire Q&A episode: Adam is interested in avoiding losing his photos in times of ransomware and Chris lays out his strategy from shooting through editing to archiving, to make sure he never loses a single photo. Hampus goes whale watching to Iceland and wonders what focal length makes the most sense and Heramb from India noticed a strange focus artefact in a Quentin Tarantino movie and Chris digs out one of Hollywood film-makers’ secrets: the split diopter.
Links:
- Kodachrome Magazine, 2017 Issue 1 | Kodak Store
- How to use a Split Focus Diopter | Shanks FX | PBS Digital Studios – YouTube
- Split Focus Shots A Supercut – YouTube
- Flash card tester: F3 by Digirati (for Mac)
