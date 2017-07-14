783 Why are Lenses Round?

On this quick-fire question and answer episode, Andy wonders why lenses are round and Chris talks about how lenses are made and how the round shape makes most sense. John has a LR workflow question and Mark is curious about digital medium format. Chris goes into detail on why medium format isn’t clearly defined and on the differences between film medium format and digital medium format.
Links:
