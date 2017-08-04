785 Canon, Nikon, I’m Looking at You

Let’s look at how a DSLR shutter works, with its spring-loaded bladed shutters and its electro magnets and how it’s possible to program and run a shutter using an Arduino. We’ll also dive into keywording strategies and have a look at where photography might go from here with the new developments in image recognition and 3D sensing.
