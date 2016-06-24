tfttf733 – Shabby Luggage

Let’s listen in on Adam Savage’s podcast on how constraint furthers creativity. We discuss a contest and hear Thiago ask about setting up shop as a freelance photographer in Europe. Travis is interested in finding out how to travel with photo gear and Chris has a few words to say about that while he packs for his tour to Lofoten, Norway.
Links:
- Ireland: Donegal Dreamscapes 2016 Photo Tour
- Still Untitled: The Adam Savage Project (Podcast)
- About the TFTTF Slack
- Chase Jarvis: packing for travel
